BRUSSELS Nov 18 Belgian financial group KBC
said on Monday that its two reference shareholders, KBC
Ancora and Cera, would sell some of their shares in a
private placement to repay loans they have outstanding with the
bank.
Cooperative financial group Cera will sell 14.1 million
shares, worth some 570 million euros ($770.93 million) based on
Monday's closing price, and repay several loans after which it
would have no debt outstanding with KBC, the bank said.
Holding company KBC Ancora will sell 4.7 million shares
worth some 190 million euros and buy back a loan that KBC
provided.
The transactions will boost KBC's capital by 0.7 billion
euros, the company said, and improve its common equity ratio by
0.7 percentage points.
Before the transaction, KBC Ancora owned 19.7 percent and
Cera owned 6.1 percent of KBC, which will be reduced to stakes
of 18.6 and 2.7 percent respectively.
KBC said it would inform the market once the transactions
were completed and that the regulator may request that its
shares are suspended until then.
($1 = 0.7394 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)