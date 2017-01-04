SOFIA Jan 4 Belgian banking and insurance group
KBC is interested in looking for acquisition
opportunities in Slovakia, in line with its plan to expand in
its core markets in central Europe, KBC Group Chief Executive
Johan Thijs said on Wednesday.
KBC signed a 610 million euro ($636 mln) deal to acquire
United Bulgarian Bank from National Bank of Greece
last week and is on track to control the third largest lender in
the Balkan country after it closes the transaction by June.
The deal was in line with KBC's plans to be among the top
three banks and the top four insurers in its core markets that
include Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and
Slovakia by 2020.
"We do have our market leadership in several countries, but
with a position of number four in Slovakia, we would be loving
to look into acquisitions if possible in that country," Thijs
told reporters. "And definitely on the insurance side we have
there some potential to grow our business as well."
He said KBC has no ambition to expand beyond its current
core markets.
