BRUSSELS Jan 8 Belgian financial group KBC
said on Wednesday it will pay back 500 million euros
($680.33 million) of state aid to the Flemish regional
government.
The group, which received 7 billion euros in support from
the Belgian federal government and the Flemish regional
government at the height of the financial crisis, has already
repaid the federal state and a first tranche of what it received
from the Flemish government.
KBC, which still has 2 billion euros of state aid to repay,
said Wednesday's transaction would see its common equity ratio
stay above the 9.25 percent set by the Belgian regulator.
($1 = 0.7349 euros)
