BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian financial group KBC
will not raise additional debt or equity to meet its
goal of repaying 1.75 billion euros ($2.25 billion) of state aid
and penalties to the Flemish regional government, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"The intention to pay back the state aid to the Flemish
government by June 2013 will be financed out of the current
means of KBC," Chief Executive Johan Thijs told a conference
call following the group's quarterly results.
KBC reported better than expected quarterly profits as
increased deposits and loans in Belgium and the Czech Republic
made up for losses in its other international operations.
