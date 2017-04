Sept 23 KBC Ancora CVA :

* Cera and KBC Ancora, together with MRBB and other stable shareholders, have confirmed to extend their acting in concert with respect to KBC Group for another term of 10 years

* Agreement will continue to group more than 30 pct of all KBC group shares

* Exact number of shares to be brought under agreement will be determined on 1 December 2014 when extension enters into force