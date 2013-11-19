BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
BRUSSELS Nov 19 KBC Ancora CVA : * Announces sale of 4.7 mln of KBC group shares resulting in proceeds of 184 mln euros * Positive result of 35.9 mln euros is realized on this sale * Proceeds will be used to buy back a loan that was provided by KBC bank to KBC Ancora in 2007 * Positive result of 15.75 mln euro is realized on this buy-back * Interest payments in current financial year to fall by 5.7 mln euro, by 9.6 mln euro in subsequent financial years * Remains largest shareholder of KBC group with 77,516,380 shares after sale, representing about 18.59 pct
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.