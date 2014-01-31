BRUSSELS Jan 31 KBC Ancora CVA : * Positive result of EUR 37.0 million in the first half of the financial year 2013/2014 * Result was mainly due to non-recurring income from sale of KBC Group shares, repurchase of loan in November 2013 * Says H1 result equivalent to EUR 0.47 per share * For more information, click on: * For more, double click on