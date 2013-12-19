BRIEF-J Trust terminates acquisition of DH Savings Bank
* Says it terminates full acquisition of DH Savings Bank, of which plan was disclosed on Oct. 13, 2016
BRUSSELS Dec 19 KBC Groupe SA : * Says Yinren Group acquires Antwerp Diamond Bank from kbc * Kbc groupe -financial details of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, are not being disclosed * Sale of ADB will have only a negligible upfront impact on the Kbc Group'S earnings * Before deal close, part of ADB's loan portfolio with a net book value of 0.4 billion euros to be transferred to co * After deal close, co will provide funding to ADB of 0.2 billion euros for a maximum period of 2 yrs on a secured basis
(Fixes company code) Apr 14 (Reuters) Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Feb 28, 2017 ended Aug 31, 2016 to Aug 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 34.71 30.98