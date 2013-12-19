BRUSSELS Dec 19 KBC Groupe SA : * Says Yinren Group acquires Antwerp Diamond Bank from kbc * Kbc groupe -financial details of the deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, are not being disclosed * Sale of ADB will have only a negligible upfront impact on the Kbc Group'S earnings * Before deal close, part of ADB's loan portfolio with a net book value of 0.4 billion euros to be transferred to co * After deal close, co will provide funding to ADB of 0.2 billion euros for a maximum period of 2 yrs on a secured basis