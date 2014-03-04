BRIEF-BB&T reports Q1 revenue of $2.8 billion
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
BRUSSELS, March 4 KBC Groupe SA : * Says announces its intention to issue euro-denominated CRD IV compliant additional Tier-1 instrument * Says AT1 security will be a 5-year non-call perpetual instrument with temporary write-down at 5.125 pct CET1 * Says the securities will be sold to institutional investors * Says Goldman Sachs international, J.P. Morgan, Kbc Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS have been mandated as joint bookrunners * Target capital structure includes 1.5 pct of RWAS in the form of AT1 instruments, to be issued throughout the CRD IV implementation period * Subject to market, the amount raised by this AT1 issue, co may envisage calling some of its outstanding stock of classic Tier-1 securities
* BB&T reports strong first quarter earnings; driven by record quarterly revenues and expense control
April 20 Indian shares ended higher on Thursday as investors picked beaten down counters, including technology stocks that lost ground on disappointing quarterly results from software services exporters Infosys Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.