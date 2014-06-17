June 17 Kbc Groupe Sa
* Kbc group: kbc group strategy update: becoming reference
in bank-insurance
* Kbc intends to accelerate its repayments and to make final
one at end of 2017 at latest, instead of at end of 2020 as
agreed with european commission.
* Expects cagr for total income (2013-2017) >= 2.25%
(excluding. Marked-to-market valuations of alm derivatives)
* Expects cagr for bank-insurance gross income (2013-2017)
>= 5%
* Expects combined ratio <= 94% (by 2017)
* Expects cost/income ratio <= 53% (by 2017)
* Expects total capital ratio (fully loaded, danish
compromise) >= 17% (by 2017)
* Nsfr >= 105% (2014)
* Kbc wishes to maintain a total capital ratio of minimum
17% with a minimum cet1 ratio of 10.5%.
* As of 2015, cbc will increase its footprint in wallonia
and enhance its availability and service offering.
* Cbc will open eight new bank branches and relocate 10
existing ones.
* Another one-third will be used to fund a dividend payout
ratio (including coupon paid on state aid and outstanding
additional tier-1 instruments) of at least 50% from 2016
onwards.
