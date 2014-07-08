July 8 KBC Groupe Sa
* New legislation approved on 4 july by hungarian parliament
and applying to entire hungarian banking sector, will influence
its results for the q2 of 2014
* Act will result in increased provisioning for KBC's
hungarian retail loan book
* Ill set aside (under 'other income') additional one-off
net provisions of around 162 million euros (pre-tax) in q2 of
2014
* Any potential additional costs related to complete
phase-out of retail foreign currency loans announced by
government officials for second half of 2014 are not included in
above estimate
* Provisions for both correction to bid-offer spreads and
unilateral changes to interest rates
