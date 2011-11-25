SEOUL Nov 25 South Korea's KDB Financial Group, a holding company of state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), is in talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's retail banking operations in the country, its chairman said.

"Working-level talks are underway ... it's not a stage that I can talk about a specific timeframe for the acquisition," a spokesman quoted KDB Chairman Kang Man-soo as saying.

Sources told Reuters earlier that KDB had been looking at a possible takeover, but had not made a final decision on whether to move forward.

Local media have reported that HSBC plans to sell 11 retail branches across South Korea as it moves to focus on corporate and investment banking.

In order to expand its deposit base, KDB recently agreed to jointly use the financial network of Korea Post, which operates 2,763 branches, compared with 58 counters KDB runs on its own.

Acquiring HSBC's retail operations in South Korea will help KDB beef up its own retail business, which is smaller than rivals such as Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)