June 29 KB Home signaled a return to
profitability after two quarters of losses as higher selling
prices and new orders provided more evidence of a fledgling
recovery in the U.S. housing market, driving up its shares 7
percent.
KB Home said net orders increased 3 percent to 2,049 homes
in the second quarter, and rose 18 percent in value to $503.1
million.
"Entering the second half of 2012, we have a strong backlog
of homes with higher selling prices and better margins to help
restore profitability," Chief Executive Jeffrey Mezger said in a
statement.
Rival Lennar Corp, the first to release
second-quarter results from the homebuilder pack this week,
reported a 40 percent jump in orders.
Lennar, the third-largest homebuilder by revenue in the
United States, said it was able to charge higher prices as home
buyers looked to take advantage of record-low interest rates.
KB's second-quarter net loss narrowed to $24.1 million, or
31 cents per share, from $68.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company's shares, which lost 6 percent in the three
months to Thursday's close, were up 6 percent at $9.20 in
morning trade. They touched a high of $9.28. The broader S&P
1500 Homebuilding Sub-Industry Index was up 3
percent.