Sept 21 KB Home, the fifth-largest U.S.
homebuilder, reported a profit after two quarters of losses as
home prices recovered, and said its revenue backlog rose to a
four-year high.
The U.S. housing market, which fell into a rut six years ago
leading to a recession, has been recovering this year.
Housing starts rose 2.3 percent last month to an annual rate
of 750,000 units, the Commerce Department said.
"It is clear that the recovery in housing is gaining
momentum across the country as inventory levels are declining
and home prices are on the rise," KB Home Chief Executive
Jeffrey Mezger said.
The company, known for its green homes, said potential
future housing revenue in backlog at Aug. 31 rose 33 percent to
$744.7 million.
Net orders rose 3 percent to 1,900 homes in the third
quarter. Orders are a key indicator for builders who do not book
revenue until they close on a house.
Builders have been able to charge higher prices as home
buyers are taking advantage of record-low interest rates.
Average selling prices jumped 8 percent to $245,100, marking
the ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases, KB
Home said.
Net income was $3.3 million, or 4 cents per share, compared
with a loss of $9.6 million, or 13 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Revenue rose 16 percent to $424.5 million.
The company's shares, which have almost tripled in value
since touching a year-low in October 2011, closed at $13.11 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.