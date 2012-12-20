* Fourth-quarter revenue $578.2 mln vs est $567.1 mln
* Earnings $0.10/share vs est $0.07/share
* Homebuilding costs jump 18 percent
* Shares fall as much as 7 percent
By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Dec 20 KB Home reported a 20 percent
rise in quarterly revenue as selling prices rose, but higher
costs prevented the fifth-largest U.S. homebuilder from taking
full advantage of a recovering housing market.
The company's shares, which have more than doubled in value
this year as the U.S. housing recovery regained some footing,
fell as much as 7 percent on Thursday.
Home deliveries rose 6 percent to 2,122 in the fourth
quarter ended Nov. 30, the company said. In comparison, luxury
homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 44 percent rise
in home deliveries in its latest quarter ended Oct. 31.
"They're just not able to grow their business and we don't
expect them to be able to do it going forward," Williams
Financial Group analyst David Williams said.
KB Home's homebuilding costs and expenses jumped 18 percent
and gross margins shrank in the quarter, dulling the effect of a
14 percent rise in average selling price.
Williams said he is worried that with the company raising
selling prices well beyond its competitors, customers will not
want to pay as much for similarly styled houses.
KB Home expects to raise prices further in 2013, Chief
Executive Jeffrey Mezger said on a post-earnings call.
Another concern is the company's built-to-order process, due
to which it loses out on the market for speculative homes. A
spec home is one that a builder constructs with the belief that
someone will eventually come along and want to buy.
If buyers are ready to move into a home after sitting on the
sidelines for four years, they are unlikely to wait six months
for it, analyst Williams said.
"They're going to go out and pick up a spec unit that's
already on the ground."
Williams is rated five stars by Thomson Reuters StarMine for
the accuracy of his earnings estimates on KB Home. StarMine
awards five stars to the top 10 percent of analysts.
EGGS IN ONE BASKET
KB Home, known for its green homes, said it was seeing
improvement in demand across the country, most notably in
California, where foreclosures previously kept recovery at bay.
The U.S. West Coast accounted for more than half of the
company's revenue in the fourth quarter.
"You're really counting on California being the real growth
driver here and I just don't think you can do that," Williams
said.
Orders, a key indicator for builders who do not book revenue
until they build and sell a house, rose 4 percent to 1,557 units
in the quarter.
KB Home's orders have lagged those of its peers, Credit
Suisse analyst Daniel Oppenheim said, noting that they rose just
1 percent this year due to a sharp decline in the number of the
company's housing communities.
Oppenheim said orders, on average, grew by 26 percent for
competitors in 2012.
KB Home said it had 191 new communities open for sales at
the end of the quarter, down 18 percent from a year earlier.
The company builds single-family homes in the United States,
primarily targeting first-time and first move-up home buyers.
Net income fell to $7.7 million, or 10 cents per share, from
$13.9 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier. The
year-earlier quarter included financial services and loan
guaranty gains of $26.4 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 7 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. KB Home's revenue jumped
20 percent to $578.2 million in the fourth quarter, above
analysts' s expectations of $567.1 million.
Homebuilding costs rose to $558.8 million in the quarter
from $474.9 million a year earlier. Margins fell to 14.2 percent
from 14.7 percent a year earlier.
KB Homes shares were down 6.4 percent at $15.59 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.