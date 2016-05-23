PARIS May 23 European asset manager Amundi said it signed an agreement to acquire an 87.5 percent stake in Kleinwort Benson Investors from Oddo & Cie, with the target's management team buying the rest.

The disposal follows the purchase of parent company BHF Kleinwort Benson Group by Oddo.

Kleinwort Benson Investors managed 7.6 billion euros ($8.53 billion) of assets as of March 31. It had net revenue of 31 million euros and net income of 9 million in 2015.

Amundi said in a statement on Monday that the deal, expected to close in the third quarter, would immediately boost its earnings per share. ($1 = 0.8907 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)