HOUSTON Feb 23 A U.S. judge on Thursday
sentenced a former British consultant for KBR Inc. to 21
months in prison for his role in a massive scheme to bribe
Nigerian government officials to win $6 billion in contracts for
a liquefied natural gas facility.
Jeffrey Tesler, a consultant and lawyer, pleaded guilty
almost a year ago to one count of conspiracy to violate the U.S.
anti-bribery law and one count of violating the bribery law
known as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Despite fighting extradition from Britain, he was sent to
the United States in March 2011, where he entered a guilty plea.
He faced up to five years in prison on each count and had
already agreed to forfeit almost $150 million as part of his
plea agreement.
Judge Keith Ellison sentenced Tesler to 21 months in a
federal prison, to be followed by two years of supervised
release.