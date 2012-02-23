* Albert Stanley had pleaded guilty in 2008
* KBR consultant Jeffrey Tesler gets 21 months
* Both pleaded guilty for role in funneling millions
By Chris Baltimore
HOUSTON, Feb 23 The former chief executive
of KBR Inc was sentenced to 30 months in prison on
Thursday for his role in a massive, decade-long scheme to bribe
Nigerian government officials to win $6 billion in contracts for
a liquefied natural gas facility.
Albert "Jack" Stanley, 69, pleaded guilty in September 2008
in a scheme to route $182 million in bribes to Nigerian
government officials. Stanley, who served at one point under
former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney at Halliburton, has been
awaiting sentencing after this date was reset 16 times.
"The misconduct here was serious, ongoing and deeply
hurtful," U.S. District Judge Keith Ellison said before handing
down Stanley's sentence, which also includes 3 years of
probation.
Earlier Thursday, Ellison gave a former KBR consultant a
21-month prison sentence for acting as a middle-man to channel
bribes to Nigerian officials on behalf of KBR and three other
members of a Portugal-based consortium called TSKJ.
Jeffrey Tesler, 63, a consultant and lawyer, pleaded guilty
almost a year ago to one count of conspiracy to violate and one
count of violating the bribery law known as the Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA).
Despite fighting extradition from Britain, Tesler was sent
to the United States in March 2011, where he entered a guilty
plea. He faced up to five years in prison on each count and had
already agreed to forfeit almost $150 million as part of his
plea agreement.
On Wednesday, Judge Ellison sentenced another Briton,
Wojciech Chodan, to probation for taking part in the bribery
scheme when he worked at a unit of KBR. He had cooperated with
the investigation.
Both Stanley and Tesler expressed remorse for their actions.
Stanley said his judgement had been clouded by "ego, ambition
and alcohol" and said he cooperated with the Justice Department
since 2004.
Stanley's lawyer, Larry Veselka, called him "the most
effective and cooperating witness in U.S. history" in helping to
pursue FCPA violators.
Government officials said Stanley mislead federal
investigators for four years before he fully revealed the
details of the case. However, the U.S. government agreed to cut
Stanley's proposed sentence in half - to 42 months from 84
months - based on his cooperation.
"He knew he was in a lot of trouble before he started
cooperating, right?" Ellison asked.
"Mr. Stanley wasn't a whistle-blower by any stretch," said
government prosecutor Patrick Stokes. "Mr. Stanley was the
leader of a gigantic fraud."
KBR was previously a unit of oil services firm Halliburton
but was spun off in 2007 and in 2009 agreed to pay $579
million to settle bribery allegations.
Kellogg Brown & Root LLC, the former engineering subsidiary
of Halliburton Co, pleaded guilty in 2009 and admitted that it
paid $180 million in bribes to Nigerian officials to win the $6
billion in contracts for the Bonny Island LNG project in the
Niger Delta. Partner companies from Italy, France and Japan were
involved.
The bribes - some delivered in a briefcase stuffed with $100
bills - were paid to officials in Nigeria's executive branch as
well as the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corp, the
U.S. Justice Department has said.
At various points, huge sums of money were wired through
banks in Amsterdam and New York to accounts in Monaco and
Switzerland.