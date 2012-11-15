Nov 15 The United States has dropped its case
against the engineering and military contractor KBR Inc
over the costs of KBR's private armed security in Iraq.
U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, in an order posted on
Thursday, granted the Justice Department's petition from
Wednesday to have its lawsuit dismissed without prejudice, a
move that would leave it free to possibly refile the case at a
later date.
A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.
The Justice Department had launched the lawsuit against the
Houston-based company in April 2010 for alleged False Claims Act
violations for impermissible security costs in billings to the
U.S. Army from 2003 to 2006.
"The use of armed private security contractors was both
reasonable and necessary given the dangerous, life-threatening
conditions under which KBR and its subcontractors were asked to
perform in Iraq," KBR said in a statement.
The contract at issue provided for logistical support, such
as food services, transportation, laundry and mail, for military
operations. The lawsuit involved KBR and 33 subcontractors.
The lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C.,
alleged that KBR violated the contract by failing to obtain Army
authorization for arming subcontractors and by allowing the use
of private security contractors who were not registered with the
Iraqi Ministry of the Interior.
But KBR countered that it had to hire private security to
protect workers in Iraq because the U.S. Army failed to do so.
The case was only one of many legal battles for KBR related
to work in Iraq. KBR also faces a lawsuit by soldiers who say
they were exposed to toxic chemicals at an Iraqi oil industry
water treatment plant where KBR ran security.
Earlier this month, a jury awarded the 12 plaintiffs in that
case $10.2 million in actual damages and $75 million in punitive
damages. KBR said it was deciding whether to appeal.
The case is United States of America v. Kellogg Brown &
Root, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No.
1:10-cv-00530