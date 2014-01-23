BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 23 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had sued defense contractor KBR Inc and two Kuwait-based subcontractors for defrauding the U.S. Army while providing logistical support in Iraq.
In a statement, the Justice Department said it had filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois against Houston-based KBR and subcontractors La Nouvelle General Trading & Contracting Co and First Kuwaiti Trading Co.
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Appointment of Mr. Luca benedetto to position of chief financial officer ("cfo"), replacing current cfo. This is a non-board position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)