Feb 22 U.S. engineering company KBR Inc reported on Wednesday a rise in quarterly profit and lower-than-expected revenue, while tweaking the low end of its 2012 earnings guidance a bit higher.

KBR's fourth-quarter profit rose to $90 million, or 60 cents per share, from $78 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue fell more than 10 percent to $2.1 billion, which was below the average estimate of $2.45 billion on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company gave earnings-per-share guidance of $2.45 to $2.80 for 2012, bumping up the low end by 5 cents. Analysts, on average, have been looking for $2.62 per share.