Feb 20 KBR Inc reported on Wednesday a
sharp decline in quarterly earnings, after expectations had been
lowered by its profit warning last month, and the engineering
company posted revenue that was below analysts' estimates.
KBR said it made a fourth-quarter profit of $30 million, or
20 cents per share, which was a third of the level a year
before. Revenue fell 11 percent to $1.87 billion, compared with
analysts' average estimate of $2.09 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Jan. 10, KBR had said its 2012 earnings would be lower
than expected because of higher-than-anticipated project charges
in its minerals and U.S. construction units.