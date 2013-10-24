Oct 24 Engineering company KBR Inc on
Thursday reported lower quarterly revenue and profit that missed
forecasts due partly to a tax settlement, and said it expected
full-year earnings at the low end of its own expectations.
This month, KBR had announced an unfavorable ruling in a tax
dispute with its former parent, Halliburton Co, which
reduced third-quarter earnings by $38 million, or 26 cents per
share.
Chief Executive Bill Utt said several other non-operational
tax items and delays to project close-outs also affected its
earnings in the quarter, while operating income was up 35
percent from the previous quarter.
Its backlog of projects increased to $14.2 billion at the
end of September from $13.8 billion three months earlier.
"We continue to see a strong opportunity set of major
projects across all of our businesses," Utt said in a statement.
"However, we expect the near term competitive environment for
new awards to continue."
Third-quarter profit was $24 million, or 16 cents per share,
compared with a loss of $81 million, or 55 cents per share. The
previous year's loss was caused by a writedown on a 2010
acquisition. Revenue fell 9 percent to $1.81 billion.
Analysts had been looking for earnings of 70 cents per share
on revenue of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Houston-based KBR said it now expected 2013 earnings to be
at the low end of its predicted range of $2.55 to $2.90 per
share, whereas analysts had been targeting $2.67 on average.