* Top management won't get bonuses for 2011 performance

Feb 23 KBW Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss due to restructuring charges and a drought of merger and acquisition activity among its core customer base of small to mid-sized commercial banks.

The New York-based company posted a net loss of $16.3 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier net profit of $3 million.

Excluding severance and other one-time charges, KBW posted a loss of 28 cents a share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While restructuring charges for the elimination of about 20 percent of KBW's workforce were expected, revenue and earnings were "well below" forecast, JMP Securities analyst David Trone wrote in a note to clients. He maintained his "buy" rating on KBW on prospects of banking consolidation down the road, but said the stock was likely to fall on Thursday because of the "big miss."

Shares of KBW were down 7.1 percent at $16.03 in midmorning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They had fallen 8.7 percent earlier.

On a conference call, recently appointed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Michaud declined to say when merger activity among bank clients might revive, but said potential buyers are getting more confident while sellers are under pressure to cut costs and expand revenue.

"There is a general belief within the industry that consolidation has to happen as a way of driving better returns in the banking industry," he said.

Potential buyers, he said, are growing more confident that they can effectively value loan portfolios.

Michaud and other top executives are not receiving cash bonuses or previously granted restricted shares because of the company's poor 2011 performance. KBW lost $31.7 million, or $1.02 a share, for the year.

When Michaud took the reins in October, KBW said it would fire about 80 employees, but added to the total as a result of closing its small asset management unit. Trone estimated that the cuts affected about 20 percent of the workforce.

KBW, which also consolidated office space and ended several market data contracts with vendors, said it expected compensation charges to fall by about $16 million annually.

Revenue in the fourth quarter fell 44 percent to $54.9 million, below analysts' estimates of $80.1 million. Investment banking revenue tumbled almost 65 percent.

The company's commission revenue fell 22.2 percent as investors continued to eschew buying banking stocks and fretted about extreme volatility. "The group's been awful for a sustained period of time," Michaud said, but noted that institutional investors in the early part of 2012 were beginning to reinvest.

KBW retained its 5-cent-a-share dividend and repurchased 336,500 shares during the quarter, saying its capital position remains "strong."