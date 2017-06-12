BRIEF-Freestone Capital comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
* Freestone Capital Management - largest stockholder of Owens Realty Mortgage comments on Owens Realty Mortgage annual meeting results
NAIROBI, June 12 KCB Group, Kenya's biggest lender by assets, has proposed to take over National Bank of Kenya through a share swap, to increase its share of the government's banking business, documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.
Both lenders share the same largest shareholders, the state and the state's pension fund, and they have both traditionally vied for the government's banking business, including deposits.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 22 London-based startup Blockchain has raised $40 million (31.5 million pounds) in a fresh round of funding as the software company rides a wave of enthusiasm for digital currency technology.