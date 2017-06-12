* KCB offers to swap shares but open to other format
* Casts potential deal as solution to financial woes at NBK
* Hard to estimate final value of deal due to NBK's
preference shares
(Updates with KCB's confirmation, analyst comment, share price
reaction)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 12 Kenya's biggest lender by
assets, KCB Group, has proposed taking over National
Bank of Kenya (NBK) through a share swap to increase
its share of public sector banking business, according to
documents seen by Reuters.
Kenya's banking industry is undergoing consolidation after
the closure of three lenders last year exposed weaknesses caused
by lapses in corporate governance.
The government also capped commercial lending rates and set
a minimum interest rate last September, further squeezing banks'
margins and putting pressure on lenders to consolidate.
NBK, in which the government and the state pension fund NSSF
have a combined 70 percent stake, has been particularly hard
hit, sliding into the red and falling below statutory minimum
capital requirements.
Both banks have the government and the NSSF as their largest
shareholders and they have traditionally competed for public
sector banking business, including deposits.
KCB is casting the takeover offer as a solution to the
crisis at NBK, which has eroded shareholder value of what was
previously one of Kenya's biggest banks, the documents showed.
If the deal goes ahead, the combined bank will have assets
of 750 billion shillings ($7.3 billion), with the capacity to
grow to 1 trillion shillings within three years, the documents
seen by Reuters on the proposal showed.
The value of the deal will be based on the market valuation
of NBK. Analysts said it was hard to gauge the eventual price
since NBK has some preference shares, which would have to be
converted into ordinary equity at an agreed rate.
KCB's Chief Executive Joshua Oigara confirmed in an email
response to Reuters on Monday that the bank had sent an
expression of interest in acquiring a controlling state in NBK
to the finance ministry. He did not offer more details.
NBK's shares, which hit a 14-year low of 5 shillings
($0.0484) in March, jumped as much as 10 percent on Monday to
7.7 shillings on news of the takeover bid.
Francis Mwangi, a banking analyst at Standard Investment
Bank, said the deterioration of NBK's financial performance had
made it an attractive acquisition target.
"It always makes sense to acquire a company that is
struggling because of assets that can be turned around. That's
how you unlock value in a short period of time," Mwangi said.
KCB is open to other takeover scenarios than its proposed
share swap, the documents showed.
In its proposal, KCB, which also operates in neighbouring
countries, said it would initially take over 70 percent of NBK
shares, before announcing its offer for the remaining stake.
Other deals announced in Kenya's banking sector in recent
months include the purchase of tiny lender Fidelity by the State
Bank of Mauritius, and the acquisition of Habib Bank Kenya by
Diamond Trust Bank in a share swap.
($1 = 103.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Susan Fenton)