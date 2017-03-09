* Pretax profit up 10 pct in 2016, raises dividend
* Hyperinflation in South Sudan causes loss
* CEO says closing 5-7 outlets in South Sudan
* Kenya rate cap cuts net interest margin
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, March 9 A government cap on commercial
lending rates is likely to cut KCB Group's pretax
profit by 2 percent this year and will mean fewer loans to small
and medium sized firms, Kenya's biggest lender by assets said on
Thursday.
The limit, which caps rates at 4 percentage points above the
central bank rate, now at 10 percent, had cut KCB's net interest
margin by 2 percentage points to 9 percent, Joshua Oigara, the
group's chief executive, said.
Kenyan bank shares have slumped since the cap was imposed in
September, with the average valuation dropping by half to 0.9
times book value.
The government said the cap was justified since Kenyan
lenders had some of the highest returns on equity on the
continent, yet customers were charged high rates.
Francis Mwangi, a bank analyst at Nairobi-based Standard
Investment Bank, said he expected KCB's profit to fall by more
than 2 percent this year.
"We believe the impact of the rate cap will be more
significant than that," he said.
KCB Group, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda,
Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, said its pretax
profit rose 10 percent last year to 29.09 billion shillings
($284 million), curbed by hyperinflation in South Sudan.
It booked a 3.46 billion shillings loss from the South Sudan
business after it revalued its assets there.
"It is a double whammy," Lawrence Kimathi, the group's chief
financial officer told investors, saying the revaluation of
South Sudan assets did not have a tax benefit.
South Sudan, which is facing famine in some parts due to
years of fighting and drought, saw its cumulative three year
inflation exceed 100 percent last year and Oigara said KCB was
cutting back there to reduce risk.
"This year we will shut down an additional 5-7 branches so
we remain with a few branches in Juba," he told Reuters.
KCB would continue to invest in government securities
following the imposition of the cap, which also sets a minimum
interest rate for customer deposits in banks, while increasing
lending to selected customers, in sectors that were still
profitable, he added
"Of course some areas will suffer," the chief executive
said, singling out lending to small and medium firms, which were
now deemed risky.
Oigara said the bank was reviewing staffing needs, to
contain costs, but denied recent reports it was targeting a
reduction of 500 jobs.
KCB raised its dividend 50 percent to 3 shillings per share
saying it had enough capital to distribute more earnings to
shareholders.
($1 = 102.4700 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)