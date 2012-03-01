NAIROBI, March 1 Kenya Commercial Bank , the country's largest bank by assets, said on Thursday full-year pretax profit rose 54 percent to 15.1 billion shillings ($181.7 million) as expenses grew at a slower rate than total income.

The bank, which also has operations in Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and South Sudan, said total income surged 25 percent to 37 billion shillings in 2011. It said all its regional subsdiaries turned a profit.

The bank plans to launch a new unit in Burundi in April, it said at an investor's briefing where it announced the results.

KCB said it would pay a total dividend of 1.85 shillings, up from 1.25 shillings in the previous year.

Its shares were unchanged from their previous day's close of 20.50 shillings.

($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by James Macharia)