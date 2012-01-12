SEOUL Jan 12 South Korea's KCC Corp has started a sale of shares it holds in shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd in a block deal to raise up to 698.9 billion won ($595 million), IFR reported on Thursday.

The construction materials company was offering 2.496 million shares at 271,500-280,000 won each, a discount of 3.9-6.9 percent to the stock's closing price on Thursday, IFR said, adding that JP Morgan was the sole placing agent. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)