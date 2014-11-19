HONG KONG Nov 19 Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries
launched on Wednesday an up to $380 million selldown in S.
Korean varnish manufacturer KCC Corp, according to a
term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
Hyundai Samho offered the KCC shares in an indicative range
of 507,000-523,000 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to
6.8 percent to Wednesday's close of 544,000 won, the terms
showed. Hyundai Samho plans to sell its entire stake in KCC,
equivalent to 7.6 percent of the company's outstanding shares.
Citigroup and Daewoo Securities were hired as joint
bookrunners of the sale.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)