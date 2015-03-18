ALMATY, March 18 KCell , Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday its board had recommended to pay dividends equal to the company's net profit of 58.3 billion tenge ($315 million) earned last year.

The London-listed company, which is controlled by Nordic parent TeliaSonera, said the payment would includes annual dividends worth 70 percent of net income and a "special dividend" which represents the remaining 30 percent of net profit.

($1 = 185.35 tenge)

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Louise Heavens)