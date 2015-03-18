ALMATY, March 18 KCell ,
Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday
its board had recommended to pay dividends equal to the
company's net profit of 58.3 billion tenge ($315 million) earned
last year.
The London-listed company, which is controlled by Nordic
parent TeliaSonera, said the payment would includes
annual dividends worth 70 percent of net income and a "special
dividend" which represents the remaining 30 percent of net
profit.
($1 = 185.35 tenge)
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Louise Heavens)