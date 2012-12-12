UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
ALMATY Dec 12 Kcell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, has raised $525 million in its debut initial public offering, the company said on Wednesday.
The IPO, during which Kcell floated a 25 percent stake, was priced at $10.50 per global depositary receipt and 1,578.68 tenge per ordinary share, the company said in a statement posted on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
* Chief Executive Abdullah unharmed after funeral bombing (Revises casualty total, adds statement from UN envoy)