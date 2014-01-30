BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ALMATY Jan 30 KCell, Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said net profit for 2013 rose by 2.5 percent to 63.4 billion tenge ($408 million) last year.
Revenue grew 3.1 percent to 187.6 billion tenge last year, driven by demand for its data services as the rollout of the 3G standard network continued.
($1 = 155.50 tenge) (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 Mulder and Scully's search for the truth will continue in a new series of Fox's hit sci-fi show "The X-Files," the network said Thursday, a year after the show was revived.