ALMATY, April 21 KCell , Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said on Tuesday its net profit fell by 15.4 percent year-on-year to 13.2 billion tenge ($71.2 million) in the first quarter of this year.

Revenue fell by 2.3 percent to 43.1 billion tenge, the company said.

($1 = 185.80 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Pravin Char)