(Corrects revenue figures in second paragraph)

ALMATY, July 17 Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator KCell said on Friday its net income decreased by 23.6 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2015 to 24.6 billion tenge ($131.3 million).

Revenue fell by 6.6 percent to 86 billion tenge.

($1 = 187.05 tenge)

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)