BRIEF-GPI Q1 production value at EUR 39.1 mln
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
ALMATY Jan 27 Kazakhstan's biggest mobile telecoms network operator KCell , controlled by Sweden-based Telia, said on Friday its fourth-quarter net income fell 84.9 percent to 1.05 billion tenge ($3.2 million).
"2016 was extremely challenging for Kcell, although at the end of the year we saw early signs of market stabilisation," Chief Executive Arti Ots said in a statement.
"As we move into 2017, there are positive signs of economic recovery in Kazakhstan, with an easing in consumer price inflation and indications of growth in the economy." ($1 = 328.28 tenge) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* BOARD APPROVES MERGER BY INCORPORATION IN GPI OF ITS UNIT SPID SPA
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.