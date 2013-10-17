* KCell says lower net profit due to dividend payment
* Sees growth in regions across Kazakhstan
* In talks with government on obtaining 4G licence
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Oct 17 Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone
operator, KCell , said its net profit for
January-September fell 2 percent from the same period a year
earlier to 45.13 billion tenge ($294 million).
The decrease in the company's net profit was due to a
special dividend payment, KCell Chief Executive Officer Ali Agan
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
KCell, controlled by Swedish-based TeliaSonera,
paid a special dividend this year equivalent to 100 percent of
its net income in the second half of last year, totalling 32.4
billion tenge.
While net profit fell, KCell said revenue increased 3.7
percent in the nine-month period to 138.1 billion tenge as
subscriber numbers and data traffic grew. In the third quarter
alone, KCell's subscriber base rose by 174,710 to 14.25 million.
Kazakhstan, five times the size of France, has a population
of just 17 million. The country is Central Asia's largest
economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after
Russia.
"We are focusing on three main issues - our market
leadership, data services and cash generation," Agan said.
"To do so, our priority is to increase the quality of our
network, focusing on the company's position in the regions,
organisational transformation, as well as sustainability."
In May, TeliaSonera announced plans to launch a 4G
high-speed wireless network in Kazakhstan.
"We are still closely working with the government in order
to obtain the licence," Agan said. "KCell has frequencies
suitable for 4G. As soon as we obtain the licence, KCell is
ready to launch 4G."
KCell said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, rose
1.3 percent in January-September to 76.13 billion tenge compared
with the same period a year earlier
The company raised $525 million by floating 25 percent of
its stock when it went public on the London Stock Exchange in
December. Its global depositary receipts, originally priced at
$10.50 per share, traded at $15.8 at 1030 GMT on Thursday.
Agan said the company had no plans for further flotations of
its shares in the near future.
($1 = 153.52 tenge)
