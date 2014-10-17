* 9mo net up 1.1 percent to 45.60 billion tenge
* Revenue up 2.3 percent to 141.31 billion
* EBITDA excluding non-recurring items up 6.2 pct to 80.83
bln
* EBITDA margin 57.2 percent vs 55.1 percent
* Subscriber base exceeds 13 mln in third quarter
(Adds detail, background)
ALMATY, Oct 17 Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone
operator KCell said on Friday its net profit
and revenue both rose in the first nine months of the year,
driven by demand for data services and by handset sales.
Net profit rose 1.1 percent year-on-year to 45.60 billion
tenge ($251 million) in January through September, on revenue up
2.3 percent to 141.31 billion.
"We remain focused on continuing to drive growth through
smart innovation in products and services designed to both meet
and anticipate the needs of our customers," KCell's acting CEO
Rikard Slunga said in a statement.
In the third quarter the company continued to introduce new
products in mobile financial services, expanding into the mobile
payments market, Slunga said.
KCell, controlled by Sweden-based TeliaSonera,
said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, increased
6.2 percent to 80.83 billion tenge. Its EBITDA margin grew to
57.2 percent from 55.1 percent.
Kazakhstan, a vast steppe nation of 17 million people, is
central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest
post-Soviet oil producer after Russia.
During the third quarter KCell's subscriber base rose by
181,000 to 13.064 million.
($1 = 181.50 tenge)
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)