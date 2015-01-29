* KCell's 2014 net income falls amid tougher competition
* Revenue stable, EBITDA edges up
* Focus on boosting data revenue in 2015 and beyond
ALMATY, Jan 29 KCell ,
Kazakhstan's largest mobile phone operator, said on Thursday its
net income decreased last year as it faced intensifying market
competition in Central Asia's largest economy.
The London-listed company, which is controlled by Nordic
parent TeliaSonera, said its net profit declined by
8.1 percent to 58.3 billion tenge ($316 million) in 2014.
"We have continued to roll out our 3G services nationally
and have driven acceleration in smartphone penetration with the
successful launch of the iPhone and other smartphone bundles,"
KCell CEO Arti Ots said in a statement.
In 2015 and beyond the company will focus on boosting data
revenue through the acceleration of smartphone penetration and
increasing data consumption, he said. KCell also plans to invest
further to improve the quality of its services.
KCell's revenue was stable at 187.6 billion tenge last year.
Revenue from voice services decreased by 7.7 percent to 132.7
billion tenge last year, while data revenue went up sharply by
26.3 percent to 33.1 billion tenge.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, edged
up by 0.6 percent to 105.3 billion tenge.
KCell's subscriber base totalled 13.055 million at the end
of last year. Kazakhstan's population is 17.4 million.
($1 = 184.45 tenge)
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)