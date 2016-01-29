(Adds context, background)
ALMATY Jan 29 The net profit of Kazakhstan's
biggest mobile telecommunications operator KCell,
controlled by Sweden-based TeliaSonera, fell 45
percent on the year to 6.966 billion tenge in the fourth quarter
of 2015, the company said on Friday.
The firm's revenue fell 14.4 percent in the quarter, in line
with forecasts of VTB Capital. The 30.2 percent drop in earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also matched
the investment bank's forecast.
"Net income was impacted negatively by a one-off write down
of obsolete assets in December 2015 and impacted positively by
forex gains," the firm quoted chief executive Arti Ots as saying
in a statement.
London-listed KCell said its net profit fell 20 percent in
the full year, to 46.632 billion tenge ($125.5 million), while
revenue dropped 10.2 percent to 168.4 billion tenge in the same
period.
"We experienced a tough operating environment in 2015, with
the devaluation of the tenge, oil price weakness and a Kazakh
telecoms market characterised by intensive competition," Ots
said.
"Since the start of the current year, the operating
environment has continued to deteriorate, with few signs of any
improvement in the near term."
The Kazakh tenge has lost half of its value against the
dollar since the oil-exporting Central Asian nation abandoned
its dollar peg last August.
TeliaSonera said last September it would gradually abandon
its Central Asian markets.
