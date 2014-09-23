Sept 23 Trading firm KCG Holdings Inc said it has begun cutting 4 percent of its workforce to focus on areas with potential for growth.

KCG said it expects to incur a pretax charge of $5-$6 million in the third quarter related to severance, other one-time termination benefits and associated costs. (1.usa.gov/1uF0adr) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore)