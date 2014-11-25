Nov 25 Kcom Group Plc
* Interim dividend 1.79 penceper share
* Increased interim dividend to 1.79p, in line with
commitment to increase full-year dividend by 10% per annum
through to march 2016
* H1 group revenue (£173.0 million) is lower than
corresponding period (2013: £185.5 million)
* In second half of year, group anticipates a further
exceptional charge relating to restructuring activities already
undertaken
* H1 ebitda before exceptional items has remained broadly
flat at £36.1 million
* Good progress in key customer contracts in kcom, including
hmrc, but broader revenue challenges continue
