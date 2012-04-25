SINGAPORE, April 25 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank's
decision to tap the Swiss franc market even as its peers line up
with US dollar bonds has provided a rare glimpse into the savvy
funding strategy of one of Asia's top borrowers.
KDB updated its US$5bn debt shelf in the US last week, and
the market had been rife with speculation that the South Korean
lender would return to the US dollar market sooner rather than
later. However, a person close to KDB told IFR that the bank
would only return to the dollar market in the second half of the
year, instead taking advantage of arbitrage opportunities in
local currency markets across the globe.
True to that, KDB's return to Switzerland after a two-year
absence saved the lender a lot on its funding. A person close to
the deal said the 110bp over mid-swaps level on KDB's four-year
Swiss franc bond could be swapped into 180bp over three-month
Libor. Meanwhile, KDB's recently issued 2017 bonds - the more
liquid in its dollar curve - were trading at 205bp over
US Treasuries yesterday. That level would swap into roughly
200bp over Libor.
In short, KDB's Swiss deal priced some 20bp through its
implied dollar curve. More, if a typical new issue premium is
included. The deal also worked for Swiss investors, who were
glad to get an Asian quasi-sovereign bond rated A1/A/A+ for
110bp over mid-swaps, far wider than a similar bond from a local
corporate issuer would pay.
That kind of arbitrage is precisely the kind of dynamic KDB
is after, according to a person close to the issuer.
KDB certainly has to look far and wide. The policy bank has
to raise between US$6bn and US$7bn this year outside its home
market. It has only raised some US$2.2bn of that so far. To be
sure, the big number also includes loans, but the bulk of it is
expected to come from the capital markets.
LOCAL MARKETS BECKON
So, KDB can be expected to return to the Thai baht market,
for instance. KDB has visited Bangkok at least once a year since
2010 and has yet to make its foray in 2012. Meanwhile, the basis
swap for the local currency is deeply negative - up to 100bp,
depending on the tenor - making a deal there very compelling.
It is also looking at the Japanese yen market and even the
Australian dollar market, where the Kangaroo scene has been very
active of late, again due to a favourable basis swap. As the
lender has already visited the Malaysian ringgit market, it will
be a while before goes back there.
Yet, in all of these markets, KDB faces the issue of size
and tenor. Apart from the Australian-dollar and the yen markets,
most of the local currency options entail smaller sizes and
shorter tenors - something Tuesday's Swiss franc deal
underscored.
Another option for the lender is the euro market, which it
has not visited since 2007. The person close to the bank
admitted that they were looking at that one. However, the
funding levels there are too expensive for KDBs taste right now.
Hence, as it seeks to fill-in the almost US$4bn gap in its
foreign currency funding needs, it will have to return to the
dollar market eventually. To help keep its scarcity value, KDB
typically limits its US dollar benchmarks to two a year.
"KDB does not have a real interest to go to the dollar
market right now," said the person close to the bank. He added
that the second half was a more reasonable timeframe. "Still,
you can never rule out that possibility," he cautioned.
(editing by Steve Garton)