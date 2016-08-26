BRIEF-Invalda Invl says finished share buy-back
* SAYS WILL PURCHASE 0.19 PERCENT OF OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF EUR 104,995.80 (WITHOUT BROKERAGE FEES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, Aug 26 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has mandated BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, KDB Asia, Standard Chartered, UBS and Mirae Daewoo for an offering of SEC-registered US dollar bonds.
The issue is slated for next month.
In January, KDB sold SEC-registered five-year bonds of $500 million and 10-year notes of $1 billion at 82.5bp and 87.5bp, respectively, over US Treasuries.
Export-Import Bank of Korea is also mulling an offering of US dollar paper and will consider a transaction some time in October at the earliest, according to a source familiar with the discussions.
Kexim has funding needs of about $3 billion until the end of this year. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
MADRID, May 18 Spain's economic growth is showing signs of speeding up in the second quarter of 2017 after gross domestic product expanded by 0.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.