SEOUL, July 31 Korea Development Bank (KDB) said
on Tuesday it has dropped talks to acquire HSBC's
South Korean retail banking operations.
KDB said in a statement negotiations were discontinued as
KDB and HSBC failed to reach an agreement on employment
conditions.
A KDB official told Reuters the chief disagreement lay in
how to reconcile the different personnel structure of the
respective operations.
In April, Europe's biggest bank said it was in talks over
the possible sale of its Korean retail banking operation after
it embarked upon a widespread asset-sale programme over the last
year.