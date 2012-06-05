WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's state-owned KDB Financial Group could expand its planned initial public offering by as much as three times, with the government raising up to 6 trillion won ($5.1 billion) from the sale of a 30 percent stake, its chairman said on Tuesday.
Previously, KDB had said it was considering offering around 10 percent in the IPO.
KDB Financial Group Chairman Kang Man-soo told reporters the state holding company would sell between 10 to 30 percent. ($1 = 1181.9500 Korean won) (Reporting By Jungyoon Lee; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.