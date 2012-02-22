SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's state-run KDB Financial Group may sell more than 10 percent of its shares in an initial public offering planned by the end of this year, if market conditions are favourable, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We are proceeding with the selection of managers (for the IPO)," chairman Kang Man-soo told reporters.

KDB Financial Group, the holding company and parent of Korea Development Bank, aims to float its shares in the domestic market by the end of this year as part of the government's privatisation plans.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)