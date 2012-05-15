SEOUL May 15 South Korea's state-owned KDB
Financial Group plans to seek approval as early as August from
the country's stock exchange for an initial public offering
worth around $1.7 billion, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
The planned offering is set to become the country's biggest
float this year, ahead of Hyundai Oilbank's planned $1 billion
offering. It comes as efforts to privatise KDB have made little
progress and after KDB's attempt to acquire rival Woori Finance
Holding Co Ltd was rejected by politicians last
year.
KDB is no longer interested in Woori, which the government
plans to sell in the second half, Chu Woo-sik, senior deputy
president of KDB Financial, told reporters.
The financial holding group aims to file its preliminary IPO
plan as early as August and go public in October or November, it
said in a statement.
Chu said at least 10 percent of the firm's shares will be
listed and estimated the offering would be worth around 2
trillion won ($1.7 billion).
Prior to seeking exchange approval, KDB would need a
parliamentary endorsement that the government will guarantee its
external debt.
Privatising the holding company and parent of policy bank
Korea Development Bank has been a major initiative of
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, who took office in 2008
and pledged to recoup money invested by the government during
the financial crisis.
KDB Financial has chosen Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
Citigroup Inc, and UBS AG to underwrite the
deal, along with four local brokerages including Samsung
Securities Co Ltd and Hyundai Securities Co Ltd
. Goldman and Samsung were picked as lead managers.