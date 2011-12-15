TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's second largest mobile carrier KDDI, which in October became the second Japanese network to offer Apple's iPhone, said on Thursday that iPhone sales were not cannibalising sales of other smartphones.

Company President Takashi Tanaka told Reuters in an interview the company was on track to reach its annual sales target of more than 5 million smartphones, which now includes iPhones as well as phones based on Google's Android operating system.

KDDI effectively broke rival Softbank Corp's monopoly on Japanese sales of the iPhone, but is thought to lose money on sales of the hardware.

Tanaka also expressed interest in selling Apple's iPad in the future, saying it was a necessary device for its business strategy. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)