TOKYO Nov 28 Mobile carrier KDDI Corp
said on Monday that it would sell up to 200 billion yen
($2.6 billion) of convertible bonds and use the money to buy
back its own shares from Tokyo Electric, the operator
of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.
Tokyo Electric (Tepco) is selling its entire stake in KDDI
for 186 billion yen, as it sells off assets under a
restructuring plan to raise funds to compenstate victims of the
Fukushima crisis.
Tepco decided to sell the shares to the phone company
instead of selling those in the market, prompting KDDI to sell
convertible bonds in one of Japan's biggest such offerings in
recent years.
Tepco said it would book a 35 billion yen loss on the KDDI
shares.
The utility also said it would sell its entire stake in
Kanto Natural Gas for about 5.7 billion yen.
KDDI said the convertible bonds will mature in 2015.
($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)